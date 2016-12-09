12 top tips from Derbyshire fire service on staying safe over Christmas

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to follow these 12 tips on staying safe over the festive period.

1. Check your indoor and outdoor Christmas lights conform to British safety standards

2. Check the battery in your smoke alarms every week. Only working smoke alarms can save lives

3. Decorations can burn easily. Keep them away from heaters and lights

4. Make sure you, your family and any visitors know what to do in an emergency and know your escape plan/route

5. Never overload your electrical sockets

6. Most fires start in the kitchen. Never leave cooking unattended. The risk of accidents in the kitchen is greater after alcohol is consumed

7. If you have an open fire, use a fire guard and do not store fuel next to the fire

8. Take time to check on elderly relatives and neighbours this Christmas. Check their smoke alarms as well as their general health and wellbeing

9. Make sure cigarettes are completely extinguished before going to bed and never let ashtrays overflow

10. Never place candles near your Christmas tree or furnishings. Battery powered candles are much safer

11. Always switch Christmas lights off and unplug them before bed

12. If planning to celebrate with fireworks, always follow the fireworks code