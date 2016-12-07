70 suspected cannabis plants and £50k cash found in Ilkeston

Police have arrested three men after more than 70 suspected cannabis plants and around £50,000 in cash were found in Ilkeston.

The arrests came after officers searched three units at Kensington Business Park last Friday and Saturday.

A 34-year-old Bramcote man and a 39-year-old Nottingham man were held on suspicion of drug and money laundering offences and a 44-year-old Beeston man was arrested for production of cannabis. All three have been interviewed and are now on police bail pending further enquiries.

PC Alex Hunt, from the Larklands Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are pleased with the result of the searches which were carried out as a result of intelligence received from the community.

"We will always act when we receive such information."

If you have information about drugs in your community, call police on 101.