A man and a woman have been accused of overseeing prostitution at a property

A man and a woman have been accused of overseeing prostitution at a Derbyshire property after a police raid.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 30, how Feng Sun, 31, and Fo Ying Mee, 41, both of no fixed abode, were arrested after the police raid at a property on Hall View, at Newbold, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “On November 28, at about 1.05pm, police attended the property at Hall View, Chesterfield, and the door was answered by Mr Sun and also found at the address was Fo Ying Mee.”

Mr Cooper added that in addition to the two accused a naked Chinese female was allegedly found in a bedroom on a bed and a naked male was also allegedly found in the bed.

He also claimed that numerous mobile phones, cash, sex toys, lubricants and a diary and notebooks detailed with likes and dislikes and amounts paid and receipts were also allegedly found.

Neither Mr Sun or Miss Mee gave an indication of plea at this stage of proceedings to the charge of intentionally controlling the activities of another person in relation to her prostitution in the expectation of making a gain.

Mr Cooper claimed that the gentleman allegedly found in the bedroom at the property had visited after he had allegedly made contact via an adult entertainment website and via mobile phone.

This man claimed he had gone to the property, according to Mr Cooper, with the purpose of obtaining sex for favours and he had allegedly paid £60 for sex before he and a woman had been interrupted by the police raid.

Mr Cooper argued the case falls beyond the powers of a magistrates’ court hearing and he urged that the matter be committed to crown court.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said she agreed the case should be sent to crown court.

Magistrates committed the case for a further hearing at Derby Crown Court on January 4, 2017.

Mr Sun and Ms Mee were remanded in custody.