A shockingly low number of speed cameras in Derbyshire are switched on

Just eight per cent of fixed speed cameras on Derbyshire's roads are switched on, according to new data.

Figures obtained from Derbyshire Constabulary by the Press Association reveal only 10 out of 112 static cameras are active and catching law-breakers in the county.

Across the border, Nottinghamshire Police said every speed camera there is switched on.

As reported by our sister title the i, just half of fixed speed cameras across the UK are actually active.

Jason Wakeford, director of campaigns for road safety charity Brake, said: "A staggering 1,800 people lost their lives on British roads last year and speeding is a factor in thousands of crashes.

"Speed cameras are a proven cost-effective way of reducing collisions and so it's critical that they are operational."

Edmund King, president of the AA, claimed the high number of inactive cameras was down to budget cuts.

He said: "Many of the empty yellow cases are due to cuts in road safety grants and the fact that digital cameras, although more effective, are very expensive.

"Drivers who play Russian roulette with fixed-site cameras are playing a dangerous game.

"Our advice is stick to the limits rather than gambling on the yellow boxes."

A spokesman for the National Police Chiefs' Council said that the decision to use cameras was 'an operational matter' adding that 'all forces have individual responsibility for their use of speed cameras'.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary was unavailable for comment this afternoon.

As well as the static speed cameras in Derbyshire, three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across Derbyshire.