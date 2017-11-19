Abusive husband grabbed wife before pouring kettle water over her

An abusive husband bruised his wife’s wrist at their home before pouring warm water from a kettle over her.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 15, how Brian Furness, 78, formerly of The Beeches, at Crich, near Matlock, insulted his wife before pouring warm water from a kettle over her and shoving her and twisting her wrist.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said they had both been drinking and had something to eat and Furness went to the toilet before returning and insulting and shouting at his wife.

Mrs Haslam said: “He tried to stop her getting out and threw warm water from the kettle all over her and kept doing it and he was being abusive all the time.”

As the complainant tried to calm Furness down, according to Mrs Haslam, the defendant shoved her and he twisted her wrist and threw more water before he went to the shed.

Furness, who said he had been in a road traffic collision on the day of the assault, claimed to police that his wife could be nasty when she had been drinking and he claimed she had been abusive to him.

He added that he had grabbed his wife by the wrist but the dispute did not stop so he got water from the kitchen but it had only been warm water and not hot water.

Mrs Haslam added: “He accepted he was angry and should not have grabbed her and that he should not have poured water on her.”

Furness now of Crabtree Close, Allestree, Derby, pleaded guilty to the assault which happened on October 12.

He said: “I very much regret it and it is something I am not proud of at all.”

Furness was sentenced during a following hearing on Thursday, November 16, to a community order which will last until August 15, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

The defendant was also fined £40 and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.