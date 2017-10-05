‘Adele’ says hello to youngsters at Ilkeston school

Youngsters at an Ilkeston school were treated to a special visit from a renowned Adele tribute act on Monday.

Katie Markham spent three hours at Chaucer Junior School performing a host of the Grammy award-winning singer’s hits as well as taking part in a question and answer session with pupils.

The visit came about after she and the school’s gardening and community ambassador Kerry Wheatley began following each other on Twitter.

Kerry said: “Katie was with us for around three hours. We followed each other through Twitter a while back and I said it would be lovely if she could come and sing to the children one day, and she very kindly accepted.

“The children loved her, they were singing along with her and dancing too. She got lots of hugs at the end.”

Katie is currently in the middle of her UK tour ‘Someone Like You’ and performs at Derby Guild Hall on November 2.

Kerry said: “We wish Katie all the best for her tour, she deserves all the success she gets.

“She’s a lovely lady with an amazing voice, and we’d like to thank her so much for coming to see us at Chaucer Juniors.”