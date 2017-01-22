Advertising campaign to attract ACF volunteers

An advertising campaign is set to begin in Derbyshire to encourage new adult volunteers to join the Army Cadet Force (ACF).

Derbyshire ACF is looking for enthusiastic individuals who are interested in working with young people to join them, no specific skills or prior military knowledge are needed.

The advertising campaign will run until February 9 facross Derbyshire including both bus and radio advertisements, encouraging local people to find out more about what the ACF has to offer.

The county’s current volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds and have a range of different interests, with many being surprised to initially learn of the extra skills and qualifications available to them.

The ACF currently has over 40,000 cadets across the UK, with each detachment typically including 15 to 25 young people, being supported by a number of adult volunteers.

New volunteers will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced personnel to develop team-working, and leadership skills in a new environment.

Call 01332 772025, visit armycadets.com/adventure or email em-der-ao1@rfca.mod.uk for more information about how to join up.