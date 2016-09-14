ALERT: Convicted murderer flees open prison in Derbyshire

A convicted murderer has absconded from a Derbyshire open prison.

Police said Darren Jackson left HMP Sudbury on Tuesday morning.

Jackson was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court in 1986 to serve a life sentence for murder.

He had been released and later recalled to prison and was serving part of his sentence at HMP Sudbury.

The 51-year- old is described white, 6ft 4in tall and slim. He has short cropped grey hair and a tribal tattoo on his wrist.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police urgently on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.