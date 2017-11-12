Amazon announce epic 10-day Black Friday 2017 sale

Shoppers hoping to bag a pre-Christmas bargain should set their alarm clocks now - details of the Amazon Black Friday sale have been revealed.

The online giant will run its Black Friday sale for 10 days and is also opening its first ever pop-up experience in London’s Soho.

The sale kicks off at midnight on November 17 until 23:59 on November 27.

Amazon is opening a ‘Black Friday Deals Store’, where bargain-hunters can make huge savings on this year’s must-have toys, gadgets, fashion, jewellery, beauty products and lots more.

Savvy shoppers can expect ‘Deals of the Day’ every day throughout the sale as well as thousands of ‘Lightning Deals’, which are available for a short time and will become available as often as every five minutes.

Hundreds of independent sellers will also be rolling out deals on Amazon Marketplace and Handmade at Amazon.

Last year’s popular deals included the Xbox One S, Amazon Fire TV Stick and FIFA 17. But bargain-hunters will have to wait a little longer to find out what offers are included in this year’s sale.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are set to be announced nearer to the launch date.

Amazon is also opening its first-ever pop-up event from November 21 until Black Friday.

The ‘Home of Black Friday’ shop is a four-day experience and will offer customers the opportunity to bag the best bargains from Amazon’s Black Friday sale, win prizes and take part in workshops.

All products on display will be available on the Amazon website or via the Amazon app.