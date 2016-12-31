An important message from the East Midlands Ambulance Service

The East Midlands Ambulance Service has issued a plea to revellers to stay safe and well this New Year’s Eve.

The traditional party night puts more demand on 999 call takers, ambulance dispatchers, clinicians in the control centre and ambulance crews than any other time of the year.

Whilst most people will drink responsibly, unfortunately there are some who will overdo it.

Ben Holdaway, East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) Deputy Director of Operations said: “Every New Year’s Eve and Day we see a huge increase in 999 calls.

“In the first six hours of 2016 we received over 1,000 emergency 999 calls. That’s a new call every 18 seconds and twice as many as on an average night.

“Despite the big increase in calls, only 36% of patients required further treatment in hospital, demonstrating that not all requests for help related to emergency or serious incidents.

“Many New Year’s Eve and Day calls could have been avoided if people had drunk alcohol in moderation and taken care.

“We don’t have an endless supply of ambulances and our message is clear. We need you to help us to get to those in your community that really need an emergency response this New Year.”

“Our frontline and control room colleagues and volunteers will be working incredibly hard, sometimes in hostile and challenging environments, to get to people in need.

“I thank them all for their commitment to provide quality care for the people of the East Midlands.”