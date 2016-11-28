Appeal after cyclist hit-and-run incident in Ilkeston

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was knocked off his bike by a car which did not stop at the scene.

The cyclist was riding along Quarry Hill Road in Ilkeston at about 9.30pm on Friday, November 18 when the incident happened.

He was knocked off his bike by a car – thought to be a blue Peugeot 206 – and left with minor injuries in the collision.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

It is thought the car was being driven by an elderly man and officers want to hear from anyone who knows someone who owns a similar vehicle, which may recently have had signs of damage on the front end.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Police Constable Jake Warwick on 101, quoting reference 16000386744.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.