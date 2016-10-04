ARMED ROBBERY: £2,000 reward for information after staff at Long Eaton shop threatened with knives

A £2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Long Eaton.

Luke Monk, 28, is wanted in connection with a robbery which occurred around 10pm on Tuesday August 23 at the Co-Operative store in Long Eaton.

Staff were threatened by two men with knives and approximately £5,000 was taken from the till as well as around £1,000 worth of cigarettes, leaving the three members of staff traumatised, especially the member of staff who was grabbed and threatened.

The charity Crimestoppers is now offering the reward of up to £2,000 for information that leads to Luke Monk’s arrest.

A Crimestoppers spokesperson said: “Luke Monk is wanted urgently for questioning as a key suspect in the Long Eaton armed robbery investigation where staff were threatened with violence and cash and goods were stolen.

“Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via our website, where your details are completely untraceable. You won’t have to give a statement, go to court or give any personal details.”