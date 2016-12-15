Armed woman gets community order after confronting partner with a knife

A woman who armed herself with a knife during a row with her partner after a night-out has been given a 12 month community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, December 14, how Victoria Covell, 56, of Smithybrook View, Clay Cross, had been struggling to get her partner to talk to her before she walked into his bedroom and confronted him while armed with a knife.

The couple had got back from the pub, according to prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam, and the defendant followed her partner into the bedroom and pulled the bed covers off him before returning with a six-inch knife.

Mrs Haslam said Covell’s partner Martin Mills had grabbed the knife from Covell and called police.

Mrs Haslam added that the couple had been together for about three years but things had declined in the last few months while the defendant had been unwell and stressed and has been caring for her very poorly mother.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a common assault after the incident on November 22, at Broadleys, Clay Cross.

The argument started when the defendant had begun cleaning, according to defence solicitor Julie Ms Page, and the couple fell out and the complainant had gone to bed but the defendant had wanted to talk.

Ms Page added that there was no suggestion Covell brandished or waved the knife and the assault is being dealt with on the basis of creating fear rather than on the basis of using any physical violence.

Magistrates sentenced Covell to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. She was also ordered to pay £210 in a fine, costs and a victim surcharge.