Arson investigation after Ilkeston shop fire

Officers investigating a suspected arson at a shop on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston are appealing for information.

On Sunday, August 6 at around 11pm a fire was started at Bargain Booze.

DC Claire Croll said: “A man was seen near to the property at the time of the fire and we would like to speak to anyone that saw a man acting suspiciously in the area.

“We are linking the fire to another incident that took place a couple of weeks ago at a takeaway on the same street.

“No-one was injured in the fire; however this could have been very different if the local residents had not been woken by smoke alarms.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Croll on 101 quoting reference number 17000336312.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.