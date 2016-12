An offender has absconded from Sudbury open prison in Derbyshire.

Phillip Henry Willis, 65, was released on temporary licence yesterday - but failed to reach his destination near Peterborough.

Willis, who has links to Cambridgeshire and Kettering in Northamptonshire, is serving a sentence for arson.

Anyone who sees Willis or who knows where he is should call police on 101, quoting Derbyshire incident number 963 of December 6.