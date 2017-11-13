Award-winning school chef guests at Chatsworth

An award-winning chef has taken up an invitation to cook at Chatsworth to mark National School Meals Week.

Rose Wallace is guest chef at the stately home’s Carriages Restaurant this week where she will be rustling up meals until Friday, November 17.

She has worked for the county council for 33 years and is a catering supervisor at Deer Park School, Wingerworth.

Rose is is the current East Midlands School Chef of the Year and was a finalist in the national School Chef of the Year competition in 2011 and again this year.

The Host a School Chef initiative is just one of the activities during National School Meals Week. The week aims to encourage as many children as possible to enjoy school meals, raise children’s interest in all aspects of food, nutrition and cooking, provide them with the opportunity to experience new foods and and help them learn about healthy lifestyles.

The council’s school catering service has organised themed menus for primary and secondary schools, a ‘Headteacher’s Choice’ lunch day and a cupcake decorating competition in primary schools with the chance for pupils to win baking equipment for their school.

Councillor Alex Dale, Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for young people, said: “Our catering service does a fantastic job to ensure children can enjoy a healthy nutritious meal during their school day and we are extremely proud of our school meals service in Derbyshire.

“Research suggests there are many educational benefits for children who have a school meal helping them to get the best start in life as well as encouraging healthy lifestyles.

“National School Meals Week is a great opportunity to celebrate and promote the service and we have some great activities running – as well as a chance to see one of our long-serving chefs cooking in the kitchens of a world-famous stately home!”

Rose said she was ‘very proud’ to be representing the county council’s school catering service at Chatsworth.

She said: “I’m delighted to have been invited to cook at Chatsworth – it’s a fantastic opportunity for me to show how school meals have developed and the high quality of our service in Derbyshire.