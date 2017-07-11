Banned driver is spotted behind the wheel by eagle-eyed cop

A motorist who had been banned from the road for dangerous driving was spotted behind the wheel of his car by police in an unmarked vehicle.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 6 how Michael Thomas Clark, 60, of Castleton Road, Hope, had been driving to his cafe when he was stopped on The Stones, at Castleton, by police.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “Mr Clark had been convicted and sentenced for dangerous driving in December last year and had been given a 12 month disqualification. An officer in an unmarked vehicle saw Clark driving a Renault Laguna as it passed a junction and he was followed to The Stones and stopped and he accepted that he was disqualified.”

Clark told police he has a driver but his phone was not working and he could not contact him so he thought he would drive the one mile to his cafe.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving without insurance after the incident on June 21.

Annis Rowlands, defending, said Clark insured the vehicle with an any-driver policy so he could arrange for a man to run him around.

Ms Rowlands added there was a legal battle concerning the cafe with a successful outcome but Clark needed to get to the cafe urgently.

Clark does have a bus pass, according to Ms Rowlands, but he has undergone a hip replacement which his body has rejected and he has a heart condition. Magistrates fined Clark £120 and he must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also further disqualified from driving for 12 months.