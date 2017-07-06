Barmy bus shelter literally on the doorstep of new-build Derbyshire home

Whoever buys this Derbyshire house won’t have any excuse not to use public transport - after the property was built with a bus shelter literally on the DOORSTEP.

The garden path of the terraced house is completely blocked by the bus stop and would give an opportunity for passengers to see directly into the bedroom window.

The home with a bus shelter on its doorstep in Langley Mill

The property, on Station Road in Langley Mill, is currently inaccessible and any new owners of the house would find it difficult to get in and out of the front door.

The bus shelter is still in use for the main H1 Trentbarton bus route from Derby to Nottingham.

Business development manager Julie Newing, 44, who lives nearby, said: “I noticed it a couple of days ago and couldn’t believe my eyes.

“The bus stop is part of the main bus route from Derby to Nottingham and it is still in use.

Home with great transport links nearby!

“It’s hysterical because anyone living in that house wouldn’t even be able to catch a bus because the shelter blocks their path.

“When there’s so much rubbish in the world going off in the world, you need this sort of thing to brighten your day.”

Julie posted the picture of the barmy bus shelter on Facebook and within days it had gone viral with thousands of views and shares worldwide.

Facebook user Abbie Peck wrote: “Talk about the bus stop being right on your doorstep.”

Stewart Hughes posted: I’ve always wanted a smoking shelter in my garden.”

Lynda Csomor said: “Folks on top deck looking straight in ya bedroom window.”

Vicky Paulson said: “House for sale, with amenities close by.....lol.”

Scott Brown: “Nice little front garden, I’d be growing some tomatoes in there.”

The two-bedroom property is on the market for £140,000 and is being sold by estate agents Burchell Edwards.