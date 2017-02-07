BIG CHILL: Derbyshire set to see snow as temperatures plummet

Snow is on the way for Derbyshire later this week with bitterly cold weather gripping most of the country.

The latest Met Office weather forecast is predicting snow showers for Friday and Saturday as temperatures struggle to get above freezing.

The cold snap is set to last well into next week but at this stage forecasters caution it is too early to tell exactly how much snow will fall.

The wintry spell of weather which will hit most of the country is due to a huge area of high pressure which is sitting over the continent.

The Met Office say there will be "an increasing likelihood of snow showers from Friday onwards."

Widespread frosts are also expected across much of the UK from Wednesday (February 8) with daytime temperatures unlikely to get out of single figures.

The Met Office has suggested that that these conditions may stay with us into next week.

Jenny Rourke, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "The influence of high pressure over Scandinavia is likely to stay with us, forcing a cold east to south-easterly airstream."