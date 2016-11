Derbyshire will see temperatures plummet to a bitterly cold -5C this week as winter starts to take hold.

Clear skies tonight will lead to hard frost for most of the UK with temperatures falling to as low as -5C in Derbyshire overnight.

And tomorrow night looks to be the same according to the latest Met Office forecast.

The cold theme is set to continue for most of this week but cloudier skies on Wednesday and Thursday night will mean frost will be less of a risk.