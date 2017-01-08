BODY MOT: Free health checks for Erewash residents

Free health checks for Erewash residents will be on offer throughout this year as part of the drive for healthier lifestyles.

The comprehensive 30-minute health checks will rotate around Erewash Borough Council’s four leisure centres on Mondays, with the first appointments available for residents on January 9 at West Park Leisure Centre in Long Eaton.

Carried out by fully trained staff, the health checks will include heart health, blood pressure, waist to hip ratio, body compositional analysis, height and weight, and a healthy lifestyle questionnaire. Optional cholesterol and glucose tests are also on offer.

Customers will be given personal feedback and lifestyle recommendations such as physical activity, stopping smoking, weight management, alcohol awareness and emotional wellbeing. All health checks are strictly private and confidential to the customer.

Councillor Mike Wallis, the council’s lead member for culture and leisure, said: “The key aim of these checks is to help residents be more aware of the state of their health and the things they can do to improve their lifestyle.”

Six 30-minute evening appointments will be available at the leisure centres.

Visit www.erewash.gov.uk/healthchecks for details on how to book.