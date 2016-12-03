Body of Derbyshire student found near college

The body of a Derbyshire student has been pulled out of water near to the college he studied at, police have confirmed.

Workmen discovered the body of 29-year-old James Nicholls, of Long Eaton, in water at Doncaster College's High Melton campus at around 2.45pm on Tuesday.

James Nicholls. Picture: Doncaster Free Press.

Dark and cold conditions initially prevented officers from accessing Mr Nicholls' body, which was recovered the following day.

Detectives investigating Mr Nicholls' death are not treating it as suspicious.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death.