Booze-fuelled reveller punched out at vehicles during night-out

A drunken reveller was spotted punching out at vehicles during a night-out in Chesterfield town centre before cracking one motorist’s windscreen and damaging a taxi-driver’s car.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 10, how Jared Spooner, 23, of Wythburn Road, Chesterfield, went on the rampage in the town centre during the festive party season.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “One driver, Saywan Qasemi, was driving into the town centre around the Chesterfield roundabout carpark near the Shiney car wash near Sheffield Road and he saw a young man who had his arms out and the driver saw him punching cars and he noticed his windscreen was cracked.”

Mr Qasemi stated that the defendant looked angry and was shouting and had repeatedly punched his windscreen and he had been scared that the windscreen might have smashed into his face.

Mrs Allsop added that when taxi-driver John Fortescue arrived to pick up a booking he saw Spooner shouting and waving his arms and punching passing vehicles until he approached his car and threatened him.

The defendant approached Mr Fortescue’s car and punched his vehicle and caused £300 to £400 of damage.

Spooner told police that he had felt like an absolute idiot and that he does not normally behave the way he had on the evening of December 21.

He added that he could not remember damaging the vehicles but accepted he must have done it.

Spooner pleaded guilty to two counts of causing damage to Mr Qasemi’s and Mr Fortescue’s vehicles on Newbold Road, Chesterfield.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Spooner had been drinking all afternoon with friends on the build up to Christmas and alcohol had played a major role but he is remorseful about what he had done.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing on January 16.