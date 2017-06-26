Boozer demanded drink from Mansfield cops and pretended to faint

A drunken Ilkeston man demanded booze from police officers after he was arrested in Mansfield and refused a breath test, a court heard.

Jarad Broddell was found walking on Coronation Road, at 3.50am, on June 11, after police received reports of a man acting suspiciously.

“His car was stuck in a ditch and officers believed he was unfit to drive,” said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

Broddell refused to get into the police car and told officers: “You’re public servants. You have been bullied at school. You have got nothing better to do. You can’t prove it.”

He was taken to the station when he slid off a chair and pretended to faint, before saying: “Get me a drink, I demand it. You’re a public servant.”

“He then got to his feet,” said Mr Hollett. “Unfortunately, police gave up with the intoxilyser.”

Broddell, 26, of Burns Street, Ilkeston, admitted failing to provide a specimen when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

He told the court he didn’t drink and drive, but said: “I don’t know why I refused. It was stupid and I regret it.”

The fork-lift truck driver told the court a ban would affect him “masssively”, but admitted he could use public transport to get to work.

He was banned for 18 months but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce his disqualification by a quarter if completed before June 2018.

He was fined £270 and must pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.