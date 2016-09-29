Boozy son must pay £551 after breaking mum’s drainpipe

A booze-fuelled son has been ordered to pay £551 for breaking his mother’s drainpipe in half.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 21, how Andrew Lomas, 40, of Gorse Valley Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, damaged the drainpipe at his mum June Lomas’s home on Duckmanton Road, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The victim received a phone call from her daughter saying Andrew Lomas had been showing off in the pub where family had been and he returned to his mother’s home and was knocking on the door after he had been told to go. She was not letting him in.”

Mrs Haslam added that the defendant was swearing and was shouting and he was told by his mother that she was going to phone the police and he struck the drainpipe which snapped in two.

The court heard how the complainant feels the defendant’s behaviour is unpredictable especially when he has had a drink.

Andrew Lomas told police he had had five pints of lager and he had no money and no phone and said he did not mean to damage the drainpipe.

He pleaded guilty to causing damage after the incident on September 1.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Andrew Lomas is remorseful and explained he had been with family in a pub and following an issue he wanted to go home to call a taxi to go to his girlfriend’s address.

However, Mr Lau explained that family members had called ahead and told his mother not to let him in and not to let him use the phone and he became frustrated because the battery had run out on his phone.

Magistrates fined Andrew Lomas £378 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, £50 compensation and a £38 victim surcharge.