Boss sent staff on luxury Ibiza trip

Staff from Derbyshire digital agency Fifteen recently jetted off to Ibiza on all expenses paid trip after managing director Ollie Piddubriwnyj decided to reward them for their hard work.

Ollie, whose business is currently based in Ilkeston, paid for everything, including the flights, transfers, food, drink and accommodation in a luxury 23-bed villa in San Antonio, fully equipped with a gym, cinema, pool and steam room.

They even had their own personal chef and maid, as well as music playing throughout the villa.

Ollie, who won entrepreneur of the year at the Midlands Business Awards last year, said: “Everyone had a great time. People who saw us all asked what the occasion was, when we told them they were shocked and thought it was awesome.

“It was a great experience and has really motivated everybody to work harder.”

He also didn’t rule out more free holidays in the future, saying: “Would I do it again? Never say never.”

The team explored the island on a fleet of quad bikes and scooters.

India Gumbley, digital strategist at Fifteen, said: “The best part was being around the pool with everyone.

“It’s a great team to work and socialise with. It’s nice to know your hard work has been rewarded.”

The team were back at work on the Monday morning where they said the holiday spirit continued.

They bought Ollie a handmade cigar box to say thank you.

In total 20 of the 31 staff jetted off to the sunny island for a three-day break.

Charlie Cammack, developer, added: “It was great and makes us excited for the future.”

Fifteen is an award winning website design agency, specialising in website development, SEO, online digital marketing, brands and design for print, and work with clients such as Boots, Nikon and Specsavers.

More information can be found at fifteen.co.uk.