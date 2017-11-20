Boxer is spared from custody after attacking his partner three times

A boxer has narrowly been spared from a custodial sentence after he assaulted his partner three times.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 15, how Conner Hayes, 19, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor, Chesterfield, initially assaulted his partner after seeing her play-fighting with another man at a house party and thought she had been flirting.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “He accepts being a boxer and knows how to punch effectively. He went a house party and in the early hours he assaulted the victim.”

She added that Hayes had seen the victim play-fighting with another man and he had seen it as flirting.

Mrs Haslam said the victim kicked Hayes and he kicked her and he punched her before returning home where he later punched her to her face and kicked her but he does not recall the second incident.

The third assault happened after the couple had met up, according to Mrs Haslam, and Hayes became angry over the mixed signals he was getting about their relationship and he elbowed her in the head and punched her.

Hayes pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating after two incidents on October 7 and one on October 10.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said that the victim had also received a caution for an assault on the defendant following the first incident between the couple on October 7.

Mr Lau argued that Hayes had accepted hitting his partner with an open palm and not a punch.

He added that Hayes has been suffering with depression and as a result he is no longer employed because of his difficulties.

Magistrates sentenced Hayes after a further hearing on November 16 to 22 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The court heard that the victim did not support the prosecution and she did not want compensation or a restraining order and she wants a relationship with the defendant in the future.