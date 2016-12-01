Brexit in spotlight at business club’s meeting

The next meeting of the High Peak Business Club is to take place on Tuesday, December 6, starting at 7.30am at Chapel en le Frith Golf Club, when those present will be looking at the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement with the club’s regular “guru” Ian Bingham FCA of BDO Manchester.

Post-Brexit, with all the uncertainties, is it a good deal, or not?

Anyone in business is welcome. Breakfast coffee, juice and pastries provided from 7.30am. The speaker presentation is 8am-9am, then networking can take place over bacon baps until 9.30am.

You can book and pay through the group’s new website http://www.highpeakbusinessclub.co.uk or by email to edwinacurrie@sky.com.