Fire crews from Ilkeston, Long Eaton and Stapleford were called to a fire involving acetylene cylinders in a garage.

The fire was in Lows Lane, Stanton By Dale at around 12.35pm on Friday, June 2.

Firefighters excavated the surrounding buildings and isolated all utilities. They used three breathing apparatus and one main line jet to extinguish the fire.

Police were also in attendance, but the fire was believed to have been caused accidentally.