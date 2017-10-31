Burglar steals limited edition watches and car from Ilkeston home

A burglar has stolen a series of limited edition watches and a car from a home in Ilkeston.
Sometime between 6pm on October 14 and 10am the next day, someone broke into a house in Pentridge Drive.
They took a man's Seiko gold and silver watch, a man's Citizen watch featuring a blue crocodile skin effect and a man's Panerai Mariner style watch.
They also stole jewellery including an 18ct tri-stone diamond ring and an 18ct halo diamond ring.
They stole the victim's blue Honda HR-V from the driveway, which was later found abandoned in Oak Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
Anyone with information should call PC Harry Bashir on 101, quoting reference number 17000444758, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
