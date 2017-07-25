Burglar steals medals and jewellery from Ilkeston home

Have your say

A burglar has stolen medals and jewellery from a home in Ilkeston.

Sometime between 9pm on Wednesday, July 5, and 7am the next day, a burglar broke into a house in Boweswell Road.

They took German World War Two medals, cash, a brown jewellery box and a gold 18ct ring with a large ruby in the centre and four small ones surrounding it.

They also took a digital camera and four limited edition Beatrix Potter 50p coins.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Adrian Harris on 101, quoting reference 17000286390, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.