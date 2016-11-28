Burglar stole Audi and Hugo Boss watches from Long Eaton home

A burglar stole jewellery and car keys from a house in Long Eaton before returning to take the Audi.

Sometime between 9am and 6pm on Wednesday, November 9, a burglar broke into a house in Frederick Street.

They took a television, HP laptop, PlayStation 4, IMAC computer and a number of watches, including three Hugo Boss designs.

Gold and silver jewellery was also taken along with a spare car key for the victim’s black Audi A3.

They returned later that night and took the car.

Police have released image of some of the stolen items in a bid to trace them.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Detective Constable Tina Green on 101, quoting reference 16000361763.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section ofthe police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.