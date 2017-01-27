Burglar stole jewellery and drove away in BMW

A burglar stole jewellery from a house in Long Eaton before driving away in a BMW.

Derbyshire Police were called to Longmoor Road at 7.10pm on Wednesday, January 25, to a report that a man had been seen running away from a house and getting into a green BMW, the registration of which began BGZ.

The homeowner discovered the man had got in by smashing a patio door and he had taken a rose gold necklace and a silver necklace featuring a blue heart.

He is described as black, slim and about 5ft 6ins tall.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Jennifer Casey on 101, quoting reference 17000035980.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.