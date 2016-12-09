Boxes of support for kids in poverty

An Ilkeston business has joined forces with a school to make Christmas brighter for poverty-stricken children in third world countries.

For the past three years award-winning digital agency Fifteen has been helping Larkfields Infant School in Nuthall to collect shoeboxes filled with toys and gifts.

This year the collaboration provided 100 boxes for the Samaritan’s Purse scheme Operation Christmas Child.

Jane Maltby, administrator at Larkfields, said the school had collected 70 boxes from pupils, and that the additional 30 would make it their most successful year. Ollie Piddubriwnyj, of Fifteen, added: “The entire team looks forward to doing this each year.”