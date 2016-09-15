Bridal shop boss given business charity role after stellar year

Katie Lyth, who owns House of Oliver Bridal Wear in Ilkeston, has been appointed as a Young Ambassador for enterprise charity the Prince’s Trust.

Katie, 29, will represent the trust at conferences and public speaking events nationwide, advocating its work and sharing her story.

In her first year of business, she has grown it from one changing room and 40 dresses, to much bigger premises on Bath Street with a stock of nearly 200 dresses, suit hire, and a staff of five.

The business has also been nominated for two Princes Trust awards to be announced in November.

Find out more at www.houseofoliver.co.uk.