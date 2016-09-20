Energy-save firm’s Ilkeston move to create 160 new jobs

A millionaire businessman who once sold ironing board covers on Ilkeston market when he was 17-years-old is moving his business back to the town, creating 160 new jobs in the process.

Managing director of Energy Save, Jason Rowan, 45, is moving his business to the largest unit in the former Co-op building on South Street after the company outgrew its current head office premises in Spondon.

He hopes to have moved in by Christmas following an investment of £250,000. He will be recruiting 160 staff, including 120 call centre staff.

The company make wall insulations, coating systems, double glazing and conservatories, all aimed at reducing customer’s energy costs.

Jason, who began his career as a door-to-door double glazing salesman, started the company three years ago. He said: “I realised there were lots of companies but nowhere that treated their staff right. I wanted to inject a bit of the fun factor into the company.”

Jason, who rewards his top sales staff with to trips to New York and Las Vegas, has high hopes for the company which currently has a monthly turnover of £750,000. He predicts that they could make £1 million a month by January.

The businessman heard about the available space at the former Co-op through ALB Commercial Investments, who bought the building when the Co-op department store closed in 2014. The food hall closed the following year.

Energy Save currently employs 127 staff, meaning it will more than double its numbers.

Jason said: “We are looking for young, enthusiastic people who have struggled to get work. They need to be out-going and good at communicating with people and want to earn a living in a fun environment where they are appreciated.”

For information on how to apply contact info@energysave-uk.co.uk.