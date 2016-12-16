Erewash Partnership praised for ‘putting customers first’

A regeneration agency has been praised for putting its customers first, by an organisation that monitors national standards for service.

The Long Eaton-based Erewash Partnership received a clean bill of health on 30 benchmarks in a re-assessment by Customer First to keep its valued accreditation, which was first awarded in 2008.

There are three sets of customers – people referred from job centres under the National Enterprise Allowance programme to a scheme run by the partnership to help them set up their own businesses; tenants of managed workspaces including offices; and 450 members across all business sectors.

Assessor Mike Wildey said: “Erewash Partnership is an organisation that genuinely puts the customer at the heart of what they do and deserve to remain compliant with the Customer First Standard – well done.”

And Lisa Yeardley, customer relationship and events manager, heaped further praise on the partnership, which is based at Bridge House on Derby Road, and is now in its 22nd year of encouraging enterprise and helping to regenerate new life into the area’s economy.

“There have been some fantastic areas of strength identified during your assessment which highlight your achievements as well as some sound suggestions for continuous improvement,” she said.

Partnership chief executive Ian Viles said: “I and my team are delighted to retain this recognition for the way we deal with our customers, helping them in a variety of ways to set up, build and promote their businesses and so benefit the area.”

The partnership’s experience and triumph will be used to help other organisations improve their customer service.

Its success means that the partnership can use the Customer First logo on its website and materials.

For more information about the work of Erewash Partnership, visit www.erewash-partnership.com.