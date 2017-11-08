How where you live could affect how much you get paid for doing the same job

Where you live can have a major impact on how much people get paid for doing the same job, new research has shown.

CV Library compared salaries of the 167,000 jobs on their website.

They found that in Nottingham and Derby, you can earn up to 66 per cent more than the national average for your job.

However, they also found that you could earn up to 20 per cent less in some industries.

In Nottingham, a merchandiser can earn up to 66 per cent more than the national average, and a primary school teacher can earn up to 15 per cent more.

But recruitment administrators in Nottingham can earn up to 18 per cent less than the national average.

In Derby, a quantity surveyor could earn up to 20 per cent more than the national average and a chef 18 per cent more.

Waiters however, can earn up to 20 per cent less than the national average and quality engineers 15 per cent less.

The research focused on 24 locations across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library said: “While it’s not ground-breaking to suggest that those living in London get paid higher wages on average, it is surprising to see how much people’s salaries can vary for doing the same job depending on where they live.

“It is reassuring to see jobs which are critical to the welfare of people, such as staff nurses and support workers, showing small levels of variance around the country with under £10k difference between low and high salaries. In comparison, competitive industries such as dentistry or web development are seeing a salary difference of over £50k depending on location.”

The largest difference came for the role of customer service advisor, where someone in Belfast could earn up to 140 per cent more than the national average.