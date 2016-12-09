Ilkeston agency helps bring mental health charity’s work to life

An Ilkeston-based web agency is helping a leading London charity get its message across.

HeX Productions has designed and developed a website for national charity Together for Mental Wellbeing to showcase its 2015/16 annual review.

This was the second time the Bath Street agency has been commissioned to help the charity to go paperless and display their facts and figures from the year in an interactive and engaging format. The new website can be viewed at www.together-uk.org/ouryear/15-16.

James Hall, Creative Director at HeX Productions, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be able to support the great work that the charity does.

“By putting their information online, we are able to reach more people and inform them of their services and ways to get help, as well as present Together’s statistics in a more fun and appealing way.”

Over 2015/16, Together for Mental Wellbeing worked to help people with mental health issues live independently, help those that have been through the criminal justice system to steer clear of crime, and had community support services which helped people work towards a meaningful goal.

Amy Edmunds, Head of Communications at Together for Mental Wellbeing, said: “We wanted to do something different with our annual review again this year.

“The aim was to tell the story of our year in the most engaging and accessible way possible, and to really bring people’s voices and experiences to life.

“The HeX team found a way of doing this that was elegant, modern and inviting.

“We are really pleased with the result.”

HeX Productions boasts a strong background in local authorities working with a number of councils in the East Midlands.

They proudly support local business and help to boost their online presence, as well as offering maintenance and website support.