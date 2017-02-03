Ilkeston digital agency celebrates growth

Award-winning Ilkeston-based digital agency Fifteen has acquired Attitude Design for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition was completed following a three-month negotiation process. Fifteen now owns Attitude Design’s brand, domain name and the company assets.

Fifteen - which was formed 13 years ago by Ollie Piddubriwnyj – has also taken on staff from Attitude Design, who will move from their Nottingham office to Fifteen’s large office space at Armstrongs Mill on Middleton Street in Ilkeston.

The office has been extended to cater for the extra employees, to add to its existing 23-strong workforce.

Matt Davies, who was managing director at Attitude Design, has taken on a key position in the senior leadership team at Fifteen and will work with Ollie P and Kate Crowther, Fifteen’s client services director, to enhance their offering to both Fifteen and Attitude Design’s clients.

Ollie, who has also been recognised as a finalist in the Midlands Business Awards, in the entrepreneur of the year category, said: “As part of solidifying the Fifteen brand and as part of our growth strategy, we decided to acquire key businesses that can add to our skill set.

“We are looking for other businesses with synergy that we can work with and which can align themselves with us to offer our clients an even better service”

The acquisition also means that Fifteen will now be working with well-known brands such as Experian and Specsavers, adding strength to an already record year for the company which has seen its turnover way in excess of a £1 million.

London-born Matt, whose specialism lies in archetypal branding, a process that helps to clarify the visual communication through branding and the use of psychology, said: “The decision to sell Attitude Design was built around the clients. Branding is our speciality and Fifteen’s niche is digital marketing – with the two fused together we now have a fantastic offering and I’m looking forward to my new role here at Fifteen.”

Fifteen has ambitions to become the leading digital agency in the East Midlands offering web design and all forms of digital marketing.