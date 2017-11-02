Landmark Ilkeston pub to be bulldozed for housing development

A landmark Ilkeston pub will soon be bulldozed to make way for more than a dozen new homes after plans were formally approved.

The Concorde, on Green Lane, Ilkeston, is being demolished in the first stage of a project to develop 14 homes on the site of the pub building and gardens to the rear.

What are YOUR memories of the Concorde? To email us your comments click here.

At the start of this year, revised plans were submitted to Erewash Borough Council for outline planning permission, which were finally granted outline permission on Monday, October 23.

The new housing consists of two-storey buildings ranging between two and four bedrooms.

Two wider-semi detached homes which planned to face on the road have been replaced with a three house terrace.

The applicant, Mr C Orru, had previously intended a development of 12 homes on the site – but councillors had rejected that proposal over issues with its layout.

A statement prepared by DLP Planning on behalf of the applicant noted: “It is considered that the revised submission fully addresses the previous reasons for refusal and will result in a high-quality residential environment that makes effective use of a brownfield site in a sustainable location.

“The development is considered to provide adequate amenity for both existing residents in the locality and future occupants of the scheme.”

It goes on to add: “It provides good separation distances between existing and proposed dwellings and internally within the scheme to ensure that privacy is retained.

“The future residents have adequate private amenity space which is considered appropriate given the urban context of the site.”

The Concorde was once a popular venue in Ilkeston and had two bar areas, a large main lounge and a dancefloor.

It was formerly the Larklands Club and became popular for its live music and dance nights.

Sometime in the 1970s it was renamed the Concorde to celebrate the world’s first supersonic jet airliner, which started commercial operations in 1976.

After its closure, the pub was still being marketed to rent as a going concern but there were no takers and now the building is set to go the same way as the aircraft from which it took its name.

Council planning officers have attached a number of conditions which the project must meet at it progresses.

For full detail, search for 029918 on the council’s online planning portal at www.erewash.gov.uk.