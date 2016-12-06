LIST: 11 of Derbyshire’s punniest business names

These are 11 of Derbyshire’s punniest business names.

Everyone loves a pun and it seems a pun is a good way to go if you’re trying to come up with a memorable name for your business.

The list has been compiled by Derbyshire based Poppy-PR, to emphasise the importance of business branding, after an article by The Branding Journal identified branding as the ‘secret weapon of most companies.’

Tina Clough, managing director of Poppy-PR, said: “Throughout 2016 we have encountered many amusing business names from each corner of the county. We became interested in the power of creating a strong brand identity, and decided to create a list of our favourites.”

Junk and Disorderly in Clay Cross won a national competition in 2014 for the best pun name in the country.

Owner Peter Yates, 53, said: “I bought the shop 17 years ago. There used to be a shop in Chesterfield with the same name that closed about 30 years ago. There is also one in the Isle of Wight.

“After we won, a lady came in and said her son, who lived in Portsmouth, had got onto a flight to New York and picked up a copy of The Independent, which had an article about us winning.

“I see lots of people staring at the shop from across the road and laughing and I sometimes get a bit of a giggle when I ring up customers.”