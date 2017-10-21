New Albion Centre retailers a sign of high street health

Two nationwide high street retailers are settling into the Albion Centre having opened their first Ilkeston stores earlier this summer.

Technology retailer CEX and footwear brand Shoe Zone acquired units of 2,024 sq ft and 2,363 sq ft respectively and shoppers have welcomed them to the precinct off Bath Street.

Both deals were overseen by commercial property agency Innes England, whose head of retail Ben Taylor said it was a promising sign for Ilkeston.

Ben said: “We are really pleased to be welcoming two new retailers to the Albion Centre, which continues to be a popular for shoppers in Ilkeston’s town centre.

“The central location, access to the main high street and parking are key attributes to retailers in the centre.”

He added: “Both of these lettings are great news for Ilkeston, as these new openings are the first for CEX and Shoe Zone in the town.”

CEX was founded in London in 1992 and buys, sells and exchanges a range of technology and entertainment products, while Shoe Zone is a leading footwear retailer which has more than 500 stores across the UK and Ireland.

They join established brands at the centre such as B&M, Sports Direct, Costa, Superdrug, Card Factory, Savers, Thomson, SELECT, Rymans, GAME and Farmfoods.

The Albion is managed by Schroder UK Real Estate Investment Trust.

Schroders spokesman Harry Pickering said: “The Albion Centre is continuing to perform well, with our offering continually being diversified with new lettings.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome both of these brands to Ilkeston and are delighted they have selected the Albion Centre as their new location.”

Development agency Erewash Partnership Ltd has welcomed the new businesses as an indicator of good health for Ilkeston’s retail economy.

The organisation is primarily focused on new enterprise, but assisted the arrival of CeX by providing space to run its recruitment process.

Chief executive Ian Viles said: “We’ve noticed in the last couple of years that the vacancy rate is falling, and that’s a good sign. It says something positive about the town in terms of its vibrancy.

“It’s good for competition and consumers too. People like to be able to compare different products. Not so long ago we’d lost all our shoes shops, now we have several.

Innes England, a commercial property agency with offices in Nottingham, Derby and Leicester, is jointly marketing more units at the Albion Centre alongside JLL.

For more details, visit www.innes-england.com.