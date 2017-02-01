Buxton man seriously injured in crash urges drivers to think bike

A Buxton man left with serious injuries after he and his son were hit while out on his motorcycle is urging more drivers to think about bikes on the road.

Peter Limer spoke out after the driver responsible for the crash today (Wednesday) pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Peter, 46, and his 14-year-old son Jamie, were riding on Peter’s motorbike to his father’s house at Longnor in June 2015 when a Land Rover Freelander, driven by James Reece, hit them while they were travelling slowly behind a lorry, catapulting them over a wall and into a field.