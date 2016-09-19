Search

Cameras are filming your speed on these 24 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, October 2.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A511 Swadlincote

A608 Shipley

A511 Swadlincote

A5111 Raynesway

London Road, Derby

B6049 Bradwell

A6005 Draycott to Breaston

A5250 Burton Road, Littleover

Warwick Avenue

A6007 Codnor to Heanor

A609 Stanley Common

A632 Chesterfield to Matlock

A57 Snake Pass

A6135 Station Road, Renishaw

A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth

Acorn Way, Chaddesden

Main Road, Hulland Ward,

B5023 Duffield to Wirksworth

Shardlow Road, Alvaston

A615 Wessington

Hartshay Hill, Ripley

B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley

A615 Tansley to Wessington