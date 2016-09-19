Cameras are filming your speed on these 24 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, October 2.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A511 Swadlincote
A608 Shipley
A5111 Raynesway
London Road, Derby
B6049 Bradwell
A6005 Draycott to Breaston
A5250 Burton Road, Littleover
Warwick Avenue
A6007 Codnor to Heanor
A609 Stanley Common
A632 Chesterfield to Matlock
A57 Snake Pass
A6135 Station Road, Renishaw
A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth
Acorn Way, Chaddesden
Main Road, Hulland Ward,
B5023 Duffield to Wirksworth
Shardlow Road, Alvaston
A615 Wessington
Hartshay Hill, Ripley
B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley
A615 Tansley to Wessington