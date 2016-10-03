Search

Cameras are filming your speed on these 25 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, October 9.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A511 Swadlincote

A6007 Heanor

A608 Shipley

A511 Swadlincote

B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

London Road, Derby

B6049 Bradwell

A6007 Codnor to Heanor

B6179 Marehay

A608 Main Road, Smalley

A57 Snake Pass

B5010 London Road, Shardlow

A632 Chesterfield to Matlock

B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton

Hearthcote Road, Swadlincote

B6057 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels

A52 Mackworth

A609 Stanley Common

High Street, Loscoe

Station Road and Street Lane, Denby

Main Road, Hulland Ward

B5023 Duffield to Wirksworth

A515 Parsley Hay