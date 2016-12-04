Search

Cameras are monitoring your speed on these 32 Derbyshire roads

Stock picture.

Stock picture.

0
Have your say

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, December 18.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A511 Swadlincote

A6007 Heanor

A6007 Shipley

B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

A61 Wingerworth to Alfreton

B6049 Bradwell

B6179 Marehay

A6 Milford Road, Duffield

B600 Main Road, Pyebridge

A609 Stanley Common

B5010 London Road, Shardlow

A57 Snake Pass

A6135 Station Road, Renishaw

A6 Ashford in the Water

London Road, Derby

A6 Taddington to Buxton

Station Road, Denby

A608 Main Road, Morley

A6007 Chalons Way

Stenson Road, Derby

A6005 Draycott to Breaston

Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield

A5250 Burton Road, Littleover

A615 Tansley to Wessington

A615 Wessington

A632 Matlock to Chesterfield

A608 Smalley

Derby Road, Stanley Village

Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes

A6 Dove Holes