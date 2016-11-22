Search

Cameras are monitoring your speed on these 35 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, December 4.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A511 Swadlincote

A6007 Heanor

A6007 Shipley

B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

London Road, Derby

B6179 Marehay

A608 Main Road, Smalley

B5010 London Road, Shardlow

B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton

A609 Stanley Common

A615 Tansley to Wessington

A616 Clowne

A5111 Warwick Avenue

A5111 Raynesway

A608 Main Road, Morley Smithy

Station Road, Denby

B6049 Main Road, Bradwell

A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth

Acorn Way, Chaddesden

B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley

A632 Amber Lane, Kelstedge

A5250 Burton Road, Derby

A515 Parsley Hay

B600 Main Road, Pyebridge

A57 Snake Pass

A6005 Draycott to Breaston

A6135 Station Road, Renishaw

B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington

A5111 Warwick Avenue, Derby

A6007 Codnor to Heanor

A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston

Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes

Crays Hill, Swanwick