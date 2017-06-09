Cameras are watching your speed on these 26 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following 26 Derbyshire roads from June 9 to June 25.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A6005 Derby Road, Long Eaton
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
A6007 Shipley
A511 Swadlincote
A61 Derby Road, Chesterfield
A617 Chesterfield
B6057 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels
A6005 Derby Road, Spondon
Pennine Way, Chesterfield
Moor Lane, Dale Abbey
Milton Road, Repton
Slack Lane, Heage
Wragley Way/Arleston Lane, Derby
Callywhite Lane, Dronfield
A57 Snake Pass
B6150 Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield
Mansfield Road, Tibshelf
A623 Stoney Middleton to Sparrowpit
Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf
A5012 Via Gellia
Derby Road, Wirksworth
Cromford Hill, Cromford
Derby Road, Aston on Trent
Church Lane/Burley Lane/The Common, Quarndon
Sancroft Road, Spondon