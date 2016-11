Firefighters were called to extinguish a blazing car at a Derbyshire beauty spot.

A crew from Ilkeston was called to the car fire off Roper Avenue Heanor, at 1am Sunday morning.

The fire had been driven across the Nutbrook Trail into a culvert and set on fire.

The crew used a hosereel jet and ladders to prevent the fire from spreading .

The incident was closed at 1.55pm.